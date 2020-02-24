Although Black History Month is shortly coming to an end here are 7 new children’s and young adult books in honor of the celebratory month, you might not know about.

A recent article on mashable.com shared the books created to reflect and commemorate the legacy of figures such as Ida B. Wells and Ruby Bridges.

The digital media company tweeted the list of books, Saturday night.

7 New Children’s and Young Adult Books about all Black History

1. Cool Cuts, Written and illustrated by Mechal Renee Roe, ages 3-7

Cool Cuts was originally published in 1981 and aims to help black boys feel empowered and celebrates natural hair. The book is packed with motivational phrases and positive affirmations such as “I was born to be awesome.”

2. The Power of Her Pen by Lesa Cline-Ransome, Illustrated by John Parra, ages 4-8

The Power of Her Pen is a ‘groundbreaking’ story about African American Journalist and Civil Rights Activist Ethel Payne and her being coined the “First Lady of the Black Press.”

3. Freedom Bird by Jerdine Nolen, Illustrated by James E. Ransome, ages 5-9

Freedom Bird tells the story of two siblings on a fictional plantation who labor in fields together during slavery. The siblings eventually cross paths with a bird who could hold the key to their escape.

4. Clean Getaway by Nic Stone, ages 8-12

The novel tells the story of 11-year-old William “Scoob” Lamar who is desperate to get away and agrees to embark on a family road trip. The trip later turns into a series of revelations of his grandmother’s past, lessons of what it was like to travel as a black person in the late 1960s, and visits to several historical sites made famous during the Civil Rights Movement.

5. Brave. Black, First: 50+ African American Women Who Changed the World by Cheryl Willis Hudson, Illustrated by Erin K. Robinson, ages 8 -12

Brave. Black, First: 50+ African American Women Who Changed the World highlights legends such as Ida B. Wells, Ruby Bridges, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Michelle Obama, and Ibtihaj Muhammad. The story details the struggles each woman went through and the barriers she pushed past to become the icon the world knows today.

6. Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream by Blair Imani, Illustrated by Rachelle Baker, ages 12 and up

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors provides the foreword for Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream. She recounts her grandmother's life growing up in the South during the Ku Klux Klan's heyday, and her escape from ‘that world’ to Los Angeles. In the book, Author Blair Imani traces the effects of the Great Migration.

7. All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor, ages 15 and up

All the Days Past, All the Days to Come continues the series of a rural black family introduced to readers in Newbery award winner Mildred D. Taylor's 1975 novella Song of the Trees.

In the book, Mildred D. Taylor focuses on the Great Migration.

Taylor completes the saga about the Logan family of Mississippi, which is also the story of the civil rights movement in America of the 20th century.

OTHER STORIES

Stokesdale Elementary students love to read!

'For black and brown boys' | This school is changing the way students of color are educated

Bernie Sanders is campaigning in Winston-Salem next Thursday

‘Cute chick’! Greensboro Science Center welcomes new penguin to exhibit

Raleigh Animal Control Officer helps save abandoned ducks

'I do feel like this church was targeted' | Vandals spraypaint racist, obscene symbols on Greensboro church

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775