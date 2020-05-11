47 cases of COVID-19 reported at 24 Oregon schools

11 schools were newly added and 2 schools, because of new cases, were placed back on the list of schools with active cases this week. 9 schools were removed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of Oregon schools reporting COVID-19 cases and the overall number of cases at schools in the state both rose last week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) weekly COVID-19 report.

The report for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1 shows 47 recent cases among students and staff at 24 schools in the state. Both of those numbers were up from last week's report, which showed 40 cases at 20 schools.

This week, 11 schools were newly added to OHA's list of schools with recent cases. Two schools — Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School in Cornelius and Irrigon Junior Senior High School in Irrigon — were moved back to the list of schools with recent cases after appearing on the list of schools with resolved cases last week.

Nine schools were removed from the list because their cases were resolved. To be moved to that list, 28 days must pass since the school's most recent onset. Schools with no new cases for 56 days after the last case's onset are removed from the weekly report completely.

OHA first started reporting COVID-19 infections at Oregon schools as part of its weekly report on Sept. 30. The reporting only includes K-12 schools that are offering any form of in-person learning.

Of the 24 schools listed this week, one school — Waldorf School Bend in Bend — reported eight cases. No other school reported more than four. Schools that were newly added to the list this week are marked with an asterisk.

The Siskiyou School , at 631 Clay St. in Ashland (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 631 Clay St. in Ashland (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30 Hamilton Creek School , at 32135 Berlin Rd. in Lebanon (Linn County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 9

, at 32135 Berlin Rd. in Lebanon (Linn County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 9 Sunset Elementary School , at 245 S. Cammann St. in Coos Bay (Coos County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11

, at 245 S. Cammann St. in Coos Bay (Coos County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11 Livingston Adventist Academy , at 5771 Fruitland Rd. NE in Salem (Marion County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11

, at 5771 Fruitland Rd. NE in Salem (Marion County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11 *Hillside Elementary School , at 185 E. Main St. in Eagle Point (Jackson County): 0 students, 2 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 12

, at 185 E. Main St. in Eagle Point (Jackson County): 0 students, 2 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 12 St. John Fisher School , at 4567 SW Nevada St. in Portland (Multnomah County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 13

, at 4567 SW Nevada St. in Portland (Multnomah County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 13 Sherwood Heights Elementary School , at 3235 SW Nye Ave. in Pendleton (Umatilla County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 13

, at 3235 SW Nye Ave. in Pendleton (Umatilla County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 13 Waldorf School Bend , at 2150 NE Studio Rd. #2 in Bend (Deschutes County): 4 students, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 15

, at 2150 NE Studio Rd. #2 in Bend (Deschutes County): 4 students, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 15 *Sandstone Middle School , at 400 NE 10th St. in Hermiston (Umatilla County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 17

, at 400 NE 10th St. in Hermiston (Umatilla County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 17 *North Bend High School , at 2323 Pacific St. in North Bend (Coos County): 0 students, 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 18

, at 2323 Pacific St. in North Bend (Coos County): 0 students, 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 18 South Umpqua High School , at 501 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 21

, at 501 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 21 *Pilot Rock High School , at 101 NE Cherry St. in Pilot Rock (Umatilla County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 21

, at 101 NE Cherry St. in Pilot Rock (Umatilla County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 21 *Tri-City Elementary School , at 546 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 22

, at 546 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 22 *Hanby Middle School , at 806 6th Ave. in Gold Hill (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 23

, at 806 6th Ave. in Gold Hill (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 23 Madison Elementary School , at 400 Madison St. in Coos Bay (Coos County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 24

, at 400 Madison St. in Coos Bay (Coos County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 24 Seven Peaks School , at 196660 Mountaineer Way in Bend (Deschutes County): 0 students, 2 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 24

, at 196660 Mountaineer Way in Bend (Deschutes County): 0 students, 2 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 24 *Crater High School , at 655 N 3rd St. in Central Point (Jackson County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 24

, at 655 N 3rd St. in Central Point (Jackson County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 24 Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School , at 4221 SW Golf Course Road, Cornelius (Washington County): 1 student, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 24

, at 4221 SW Golf Course Road, Cornelius (Washington County): 1 student, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 24 Irrigon Junior Senior High School , at 315 E Wyoming St. in Irrigon (Morrow County): 1 student, 2 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 26

, at 315 E Wyoming St. in Irrigon (Morrow County): 1 student, 2 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 26 *Forest Grove High School , at 1401 Nichols Ln. in Forest Grove (Washington County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 28

, at 1401 Nichols Ln. in Forest Grove (Washington County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 28 *German International School , at 3900 SW Murray Blvd. in Beaverton (Washington County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 30

, at 3900 SW Murray Blvd. in Beaverton (Washington County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 30 *Green Elementary School , at 4498 Carnes Rd. in Roseburg (Douglas County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 30

, at 4498 Carnes Rd. in Roseburg (Douglas County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 30 *Wallowa High School , at 315 1st St. in Wallowa (Wallowa County): 3 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 30

, at 315 1st St. in Wallowa (Wallowa County): 3 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 30 Sutherlin East Elementary School, at 323 E. 3rd Ave. in Sutherlin (Douglas County): 3 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 31

Here are the schools with one or more cases of COVID-19 where the most recent onset happened more than 28 days ago. Schools that were newly added this week to the list of schools with resolved cases are marked with an asterisk.

St. Mary's Academy , at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd. in The Dalles (Wasco County): 1 student, 3 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 4

, at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd. in The Dalles (Wasco County): 1 student, 3 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 4 Kennedy Elementary , at 2860 N Keene Way Dr. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 14

, at 2860 N Keene Way Dr. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 14 Kingsview Christian School , at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend (Coos County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 17

, at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend (Coos County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 17 Kalmiopsis Elementary School , at 650 Easy St. in Brookings (Curry County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 18

, at 650 Easy St. in Brookings (Curry County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 18 Roosevelt Elementary School , at 1212 Queen Anne Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 19

, at 1212 Queen Anne Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 19 Four Rivers Community School , at 2449 SW 4th Ave. in Ontario (Malheur County): 0 students, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 20

, at 2449 SW 4th Ave. in Ontario (Malheur County): 0 students, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 20 Hedrick Middle School , at 1501 E Jackson St. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22

, at 1501 E Jackson St. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22 Vale Elementary School , at 403 E Street West in Vale (Malheur County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22

, at 403 E Street West in Vale (Malheur County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 22 A C Houghton Elementary School , at 1105 N Main Ave NE in Irrigon (Morrow County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 25

, at 1105 N Main Ave NE in Irrigon (Morrow County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 25 South Medford High School , at 1551 Cunningham Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 26

, at 1551 Cunningham Ave. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 26 *Nyssa High School , at 824 Adrian Blvd. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 824 Adrian Blvd. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30 *Nyssa Middle School , at 101 S 11th St. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 0 students, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 101 S 11th St. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 0 students, 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30 *Nyssa Elementary School , at 809 Bower Ave. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student, 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5

, at 809 Bower Ave. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student, 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5 *Amity Elementary School , at 300 Rice Lane in Amity (Yamhill County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 300 Rice Lane in Amity (Yamhill County): 1 student, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30 *Griffin Creek Elementary , at 2430 Griffin Creek Rd. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

, at 2430 Griffin Creek Rd. in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30 *Elgin High School , at 1400 Birch St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2

, at 1400 Birch St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2 *Stella Mayfield Elementary , at 1111 Division St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2

, at 1111 Division St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2 *Heppner Elementary School , at 235 Stansbury St. in Heppner (Morrow County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 2

, at 235 Stansbury St. in Heppner (Morrow County): 2 students, 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 2 *Thurston Elementary School, at 7345 Thurston Rd. in Springfield (Lane County): 0 students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

Infections at schools that are only offering Comprehensive Distance Learning, and don't have any students onsite, will be reported as workplace outbreaks, which are also listed in OHA’s Weekly Report.