3 things you need to know this Thursday

Portland Public Schools hoping for limited reopening as soon as Jan. 25
Portland Public Schools announced yesterday that some students may return to school for limited in-person learning as soon as Jan. 25. The plan will start with students in grades K-3 who have the highest need, those in grades 6-9 who didn't perform as well in the first quarter of the year and those in grades 11 and 12 who need to recover credits for graduation. The reopening will begin with 16 elementary schools, with students attending for 2 hours a day while continuing comprehensive distance learning. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the plan is contingent on a guideline update coming from Gov. Kate Brown on Jan. 19, the ongoing vaccine rollout and the capacity required for onsite testing. READ MORE
Portland-area hospitals plan for mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Several counties have asked for the Oregon National Guard's assistance with vaccination efforts and hospitals across the state are working to figure out how and where they can operate mass vaccination sites. READ MORE
Here are the 121 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon
There have been 71 deaths and 15,275 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during the pandemic, according to state health officials. The five largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons. READ MORE
INTERACTIVE WORKPLACE OUTBREAKS CHART: Hover over each bubble for more data. Go HERE to view chart full screen
