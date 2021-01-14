3 things you need to know this Thursday

Portland Public Schools hoping for limited reopening as soon as Jan. 25

Portland Public Schools announced yesterday that some students may return to school for limited in-person learning as soon as Jan. 25. The plan will start with students in grades K-3 who have the highest need, those in grades 6-9 who didn't perform as well in the first quarter of the year and those in grades 11 and 12 who need to recover credits for graduation. The reopening will begin with 16 elementary schools, with students attending for 2 hours a day while continuing comprehensive distance learning. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the plan is contingent on a guideline update coming from Gov. Kate Brown on Jan. 19, the ongoing vaccine rollout and the capacity required for onsite testing. READ MORE