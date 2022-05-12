3 high school seniors in Oregon, SW Washington named 2022 US Presidential Scholars

Jenny Duan from Jesuit High School, Kyler Ye-Cheng Wang from Lincoln High School and Kelso Cosgrove from Kelso High School were among the nation's 161 finalists.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three high school seniors in Oregon and Southwest Washington were named finalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar program. The award is among the highest honors a high school senior can receive. It was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The three seniors are Jenny Duan from Jesuit High School, Kyler Ye-Cheng Wang from Lincoln High School and Kelso Cosgrove from Kelso High School were among the nation's 161 finalists.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as presidential scholars.

Application for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is by invitation only. Students may not apply individually to the program or be nominated, unless that nomination comes from the state's education director.

A panel of private citizens selected by the president make up the Commission on Presidential Scholars, which selects the Presidential Scholars. The winners of the award demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in academics, the arts, career and technical education, and an outstanding commitment to public service.

KGW spoke with Kelso Cosgrove about being named a finalist for Washington.

"It feels awesome," Cosgrove said. "This is a genuine reaction. It's great. I'm super excited about this."

Cosgrove is a 4.0 student and a member of the Honor Society. He said he plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering after graduation.

The scholars will fly with a guest to Washington D.C. and receive a presidential medallion during a ceremony at a later date.

KGW reached out to the two winners from Oregon Thursday afternoon, but have not heard back.

For a full list of all 161 winners for 2022, click here.