ATLANTA -- A woman who is eight months pregnant and working as a pizza delivery worker was pistol-whipped in an armed robbery attempt Wednesday.

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the crime and are seeking a third suspect.

The attack happened around 8:40 pm Wednesday on Waits Avenue. The victim told police she was delivering pizza to a house, but when she arrived, she noticed that the house was empty. She then said three suspects approached her from the rear, and that one of them was holding a black handgun.

The suspect, identified as a male, then began hitting her with the gun, demanding her keys. The woman tried to run away to a neighboring house, but the suspects caught up with her and continued their attack.

11Alive's Ron Jones said a nearby resident, Dennis Madaris, heard the victim screaming and exited his house with a firearm, shouting, "Drop it before I drop you!" That's when the suspects fled.

Later in the evening, police arrested two of the suspects on Campbellton Road after a foot chase.

The suspects are only described as a 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Both are facing armed robbery, aggravated assault, and obstruction of police, while the male is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday night's attack is just the latest in a series of incidents in which Pizza Hut delivery workers have been the victims of robberies.

Two of the robberies happened in Roswell and other one happened in Atlanta.

Police have not said if Wednesday night's victim was a Pizza Hut delivery person.

