A man intentionally rammed a pickup truck multiple times into the FOX 4 building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning.
He also pulled a bag out of the truck, prompting a bomb squad investigation, but the bag was cleared and no one was injured.
The suspect was identified as Michael Chadwick Fry, 34, sources told WFAA. He was reportedly upset with police over a shooting incident, sources said.
Fry was taken into custody at the scene of the incident Wednesday and taken to Parkland Hospital to treat injuries.
It did not appear that Fry was directly targeting media, police said.
When officers made contact with Fry, he was "rambling and just saying all kinds of nonsense," said Cpl. Debra Webb, police spokeswoman.
"It appears he was in some kind of agitated mental state," Webb said. "Not really sure what the issue is and why he was doing this today."
Photos from the scene showed a Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed into a glass window on the bottom floor of the building. Glass and boxes of paper were scattered across the parking lot.
