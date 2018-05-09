A man intentionally rammed a pickup truck multiple times into the FOX 4 building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning.

He also pulled a bag out of the truck, prompting a bomb squad investigation, but the bag was cleared and no one was injured.

The suspect was identified as Michael Chadwick Fry, 34, sources told WFAA. He was reportedly upset with police over a shooting incident, sources said.

A previous mugshot of Michael Chadwick Fry. (Denton County Jail)

Fry was taken into custody at the scene of the incident Wednesday and taken to Parkland Hospital to treat injuries.

It did not appear that Fry was directly targeting media, police said.

When officers made contact with Fry, he was "rambling and just saying all kinds of nonsense," said Cpl. Debra Webb, police spokeswoman.

"It appears he was in some kind of agitated mental state," Webb said. "Not really sure what the issue is and why he was doing this today."

Photos from the scene showed a Dodge Ram pickup truck smashed into a glass window on the bottom floor of the building. Glass and boxes of paper were scattered across the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

An employee at FOX4 tells me a truck crashed into their building twice this morning. Papers all over the ground. He says the driver got out screaming about treason. Employees have been evacuated. I have more details I’m trying to confirm. Standby. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/n0jrsgBygE — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 5, 2018

Happening NOW: Dallas Police at FOX4 downtown. A driver rammed his truck in to the front of the building. Shattered windows. A suspicious bag was apparently left behind. Bomb squad on scene. DART west transfer station evacuating NOW. https://t.co/P5h1VCy7xL — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) September 5, 2018

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The man is in custody. We evacuated and I am safe... thanks everyone for reaching out with calls and texts! https://t.co/LfZHsjD3b7 — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

