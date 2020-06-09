Driver hits and kills Washington man walking on I-84 in Umatilla County

According to a preliminary investigation, David Jones, 64, of Richland, Washington, was walking on the road when a 2005 Ford Tarus traveling westbound hit him.

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a man walking on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County just before midnight on Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, David Jones, 64, of Richland, Washington, was walking on the road when a 2005 Ford Tarus traveling westbound struck him. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.