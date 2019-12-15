The Third Avenue entrance to the King County Courthouse will reopen early Monday morning after a King County Judge rescinded the order that closed it for “safety reasons.”

The closure came after a series of random attacks on the general public and attorneys.

But nearby businesses are still worried about safety.

Jeff Gouge is the general manager at the Arctic Club Hotel in Seattle. In an email to Mayor Jenny Durkan he describes a video showing someone defecating in front of the Juno Restaurant below the hotel.

Gouge copied KING 5 in the email which goes on, “The man… clearly relieves himself in plain view of our customers and employees.”

Gouge continued, “I have been at this hotel since 2010 and I can say with a high level of confidence that things are getting worse by the day rather than getting better. I don’t have the answers but you as our elected officials should start doing something."

Latisha Peredo is a general manager of another downtown business. She asked we not reveal her business, but says having a larger police presence would be a good start.

“In the past, they did really well, even just having a presence, until something happens and by then its too late,” she said.

Brownan Stevenson owns Stevenson Wedding Chapel on First Avenue. She too thinks there should be a larger police presence in the area, but also encourages the public to keep supporting the businesses in the area.

“When people shy away and don’t come down and visit with all these wonderful small businesses then the whole city hurts,” she said.

RELATED: King County Courthouse to re-open Third Avenue entrance after attack

RELATED: Suspect charged in attack that prompted closure of King County Courthouse 3rd Ave. entrance

RELATED: Judge closes busy 3rd Ave. entrance to King County Courthouse after attack