PARADISE, Calif. -- A month after the Camp Fire, some homeowners have returned to see what's left of their property.

When Andrea Gaylord arrived back at her home off Merrill Drive in Paradise, she was surprised and overjoyed to see her beloved dog, Madison, survived the fire and was waiting patiently for her to return home.

"You could never ask for a better animal," said Andrea. "You really couldn't."

Andrea had a feeling Madison survived the fire so she connected with Shayla Sullivan, a animal rescue volunteer, who checked on their property.

Shayla originally was looking for and taking care of Andrea's other dog named Miguel. Madison and Miguel are brothers. Shayla said she kept checking on Andrea's property and left food and water for Madison.

When the evacuation orders were lifted, Andrea went home to see the damage for herself. When she pulled up to the property, Madison was patiently waiting for them to come home.

"Imagine the loyalty of hanging in in the worst of circumstances and being here waiting," said Andrea. "It was so emotional."

Andrea lost everything in the Camp Fire, but with the help of a few strangers, her family is back together again.

"They went up in smoke but I still have a memory and that will never leave."

