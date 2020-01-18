WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A dog trapped in a freezing river in Whatcom County this week was rescued safely.

The dog fell into the Nooksack River on Thursday and couldn't get out due to the steep riverbank and lots of snow on the ground, according to the Whatcom Humane Society.

The Whatcom Humane Society Animal Control Team, Ferndale police, and Whatcom County Fire District 7 came to the owner's aid right away.

Ferndale Police and Whatcom County Fire District 7 crews work to rescue a dog from the Nooksack River.

The crews worked together to secure a ladder to the trees and lower it into the river for them to go down it and pull the dog from the freezing waters.

The dog appeared to be okay and was immediately taken to the veterinarian to get checked out.

Needless to say, the owner was extremely grateful.

Crews work to rescue a dog from the Nooksack River this week.

