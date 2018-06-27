SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- People from all over the country were outraged over the sudden closure of the Spokane Valley-based food company Zaycon Fresh.

Zaycon Fresh was a national meat delivery service.

Customers were surprised when they went to the company's website and they were greeted with a message that said the company was "suspending business operations."

The statement said, "It is with deep regret that we inform you that as of June 25th, we are suspending business operations. Zaycon Fresh has put forth monumental efforts to endure recent challenges but conditions are such that this suspension is necessary."

According to the Spokesman-Review newspaper, the company required customers to order a minimum of 40 pounds of meat. It sold main-course meats as well as honey, fruit and shellfish to customers in cities in 48 states.

After the statement was posted online, customers became worried about their current orders. Customers took to social media and demanded that their orders be filled or they wanted their money returned. Some people feared they would lose hundreds of dollars.

The concern is not just for customers -- some people went to social media on behalf of the employees who were suddenly left without a job.

KREM 2 reached out to Zaycon several times and has not heard back. The company's Spokane Valley office was closed Tuesday.

The office had paper covering the door and its website and social media pages were down Tuesday.

We have been trying to contact officials with @ZayconFresh after a sudden shutdown. Customers are look for answers. We went by their Spokane Valley office and this is what we saw. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/F2YI15AXzi — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 26, 2018

There are not many details as to why the company shut down, other than that the company's former CEO sued Zaycon Fresh a few years ago.

People online have encouraged others to contact their banks to stop any charges.

