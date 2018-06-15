CLEARWATER, Ore.-- A woman and teenager died in a crash near Hwy 138 mile post 44 in a rural part of Douglass County on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police.

When emergency crews arrived they found a 2005 Mercury Sable had driven off the road, hit a tree, and then came to a stop partially in the North Umpqua River.

The driver, Sandra Mincher, 68, of Dillard, Ore. and a teenage passenger died in the crash.

Mincher and the teen had been reported missing Wednesday night after they failed to arrived from Klamath Falls earlier that day.

