SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Two Clallam County correction deputies are being commended by their department for rescuing a woman and her dog from a burning car.

Deputies Steve Brooks and Tyler Cortani were en route to pick up an inmate from Yakmia when they drove by a car that was on fire on eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass.

The woman was on her way to Oklahoma from North Bend on Thursday when her engine caught fire. She was able to safely pull off on the side of the road and get out of the car.

When the deputies arrived, the car's engine was fully engulfed and the flames were spreading to the car's interior.

The woman's dog was still in the car when deputies pulled up.

Deputies were able to save the dog and the rest of the woman's belongings.

Although they were able to put the fire out, the car was a total loss.

Both the woman and the dog are okay.