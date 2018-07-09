PORTLAND, Ore. — A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to sexual crimes against multiple women that spanned from 2007 to 2016.

A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge found Thomas Oliver guilty of rape, sodomy, sex abuse, using a child in a display of sexual explicit conduct, unlawful penetration and attempted rape.

Related: Serial sex attack suspect charged with 55 crimes arrested in Portland

“It's taken many long and difficult years to get to this day,” said a survivor of Mr. Oliver’s during the hearing. “In my mind, this sentence is for everyone you have ever hurt whether their names are on a piece of paper or not.”

The plea agreement involved 11 female victims, some of which were either friends or acquaintances of Oliver. He met other victims by using Backpage.com or on dating apps. Portland police said they identified at least six underage victims.

“You took things from us that you have no right to take, and now we are taking your freedom from you,” a survivor said. “Your power over us was only temporary. … I don’t call you a monster. I have sympathy for monsters. Monsters are created by nature or circumstance. Yours is not a sickness of mind or body. It's a sickness of character.”

Another victim reaffirmed that Oliver no longer has power over her or any victim.

“…You were just a bad Tinder date. I rarely thought about you before this and I'll probably forget your exact name in a few years,” she said. “I'm here to say that you going away is the only thing to give me solace.”

Oliver will serve a 30-year prison sentence and will be credit for the time already served. Once he is released he will serve 11.5 years on parole.

© 2018 KGW