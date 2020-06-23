Critics call for Estacada Mayor's resignation after comments about Black Lives Matter vigils

Mayor Sean Drinkwine apologized for his comments which he said were in response to concerns over protest-related violence.

ESTACADA, Ore. — Critics called for the mayor of Estacada to resign Monday, after comments he made about Black Lives Matter vigils in his community.

On a public forum called Neighborhood Watch Uncensored, Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine wrote, "As your mayor of Estacada, I would not and have not condoned these BLM vigils in our community. All city staff and I are working tirelessly to shut these vigils down... our number one concern is to keep our city safe and free from conflict."

“When I saw that, I couldn't just let it pass by,” said Tracy George. “It really sent an outrage out.”

George lives in Sandy but her husband is from Estacada. Together, the couple started the Sandy Stand Up Movement, an anti-racism organization. They've held a handful of peaceful protests supporting black lives. After finding Drinkwine’s post, George planned a march for Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. from Estacada High School to City Hall.

“Minority voices need to be heard and for the mayor to not support that is really hurtful,” said George.

During Monday's Estacada City Council meeting, Drinkwine apologized for his post, which has since been taken down. He said he was responding to concerns posted on the forum by people worried about violence connected to Black Lives Matter protests. He blamed poor writing skills for how it came across.

“I am not a racist. Let me just clarify that as best I can,” said Drinkwine. “I love my citizens and this city and I was trying to make things safe so there wouldn't be an altercation-- I was just trying to keep it civil. But in the process, I failed because I am not the best writer and unfortunately that worked against me and now here I sit, apologizing. But again, I'm sorry for what I wrote."

George said given the contents of the post and how many people it reached, she didn't think an apology was enough.