A 24-year-old man known for millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram – as well as a Netflix show – was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly punching another man in the face at an Aspen hotel.

Cameron Dallas now faces a charge for second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Aspen Police Department. He is out on a $5,000 bond and is slated to appear in court on Jan. 22.

Officers were first called to the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Aspen police. When they arrived, they found the victim bleeding from injuries to his face.

Police said that man told investigators he had been assaulted, and this led to the arrest of Dallas, who was staying at the hotel.

No information about what led up to the attack or if Dallas knew the victim was immediately released.

Dallas, who lives in the Los Angeles area, has 21.1 million followers on Instagram and more than five million YouTube subscribers. He’s also the subject of a Netflix series called “Chasing Cameron,” which follows his social media success.

Dallas began his career in 2012 on Vine, where he was the 11th most followed account.

He has not acknowledged the arrest on social media. His last Instagram post was geo-tagged in Aspen and posted on Sunday.

The day of his arrest, Dallas tweeted “Unbreak my heart.”

