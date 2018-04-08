PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who told officers he'd taken an unidentified substance was taken into custody after he endangered a young girl and then tried to flee from police by jumping into the Columbia River.

The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph M. Tedrick, was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on Saturday night. He faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving while suspended, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot and interfering with a police officer.

Police say Tedrick has since been released from the jail.

Joseph Tedrick (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

At about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, police received multiple calls about a reckless driver with a young child in the back seat of a pickup truck in the North Portland area.

Officers located the truck, which was parked on North Anchor Way and North Harbour Drive. The driver was passed out behind the wheel and a bystander was trying to get the child out of the truck. When officers tried to contact the driver, he woke up and drove off with the child still in the backseat.

After a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 mph, according to the Associated Press, police deployed spikes strips, which stopped the truck on Northeast Marine Drive, east of Northeast 33rd Avenue.

The driver jumped out of the truck, leaving the child behind, and tried to escape by running into the Columbia River. The officers moved first to rescue the child from the backseat. The girl, who appeared to be about 5 years old, was unharmed and police were able to reunite her with her mother. She told police the truck belonged to her mother.

A Portland Fire & Rescue boat was called to the scene to assist and the suspect was pulled from the water and taken into custody.

The suspect, who told officers he'd taken an unidentified substance, was transported to a local hospital and observed for six hours. Once he was released, he was taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

