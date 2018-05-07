McMINNVILLE, Ore. – A Yamhill County Jail inmate faces drug charges after she was found with small plastic bags of heroin and methamphetamine in her system, the sheriff’s office said.

Rashel Ann Sutliff, 32, is charged with unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of supplying contraband.

The investigation into Sutliff began on June 22 when jail authorities learned that at least one inmate had used heroin inside the jail. Investigators believed a female inmate supplied the drugs, and later determined Sutliff was the suspect.

Deputies took Sutliff to the Washington County Jail to use the facility’s body scanner. It found a foreign substance in Sutliff’s lower abdomen.

Sutliff was taken to a hospital, where a bag of 12 grams of meth and a bag of two grams of heroin were removed from her body, deputies said.

Sutliff was in custody since June 20 for failing to appear in court on separate charges.

The sheriff’s office says the Yamhill County Jail will soon have its own body scanner.

