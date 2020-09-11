Yamhill County deputies looking for pickup truck involved in deadly hit and run

Vehicle pieces at the scene are thought to be from a 2006-2008 full-sized Dodge Ram pickup truck. The color is likely a dark metallic blue.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run crash on Southwest Durham Lane near Highway 18, officials said.

Deputies were called out around 11 a.m. Sunday because a passerby found a deceased man in a ditch one mile west of McMinnville.

Authorities believe that then man was struck on Saturday between 2:00 p.m. and 3 p.m, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said based on evidence at the scene that the suspect's car was traveling westbound at the time of the crash.

Vehicle pieces at the scene are thought to be from a 2006-2008 full-sized Dodge Ram pickup truck. The color is likely a dark metallic blue, and the pickup will have significant damage on the front, passenger-side headlight area, officials said.

Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team is investigating this case. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect's pickup truck should contact Deputy Steve Wilkinson or Sgt. Don Stackpole at 503-434-7506. The case number to reference is 20-3147.