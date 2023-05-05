Teen driver in deadly Beaverton crash sentenced to 25 years in prison

Xavier Rodriguez, 19, was behind the wheel when he crashed into the vehicle of a Washington County deputy. Two Southridge High School students died in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The teenage driver who caused a deadly crash on Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton just over a year ago was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts.

"The sentence that was imposed by the judge holds accountable the individual," Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said.

Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, then 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima filled with four other Southridge High School students shortly after midnight on April 27, 2022.

According to the Washington County District Attorney's office, Rodriguez was on probation for prior offenses, was driving without a license, had been drinking the alcoholic energy drink Four Loko and was reaching speeds about 100 mph, GPS data showed.

As Rodriguez drove southbound on Southwest Murray Boulevard, the DA's office said that he swerved across the center line and into the path of an oncoming Washington County deputy. Rodriguez sped away as the deputy turned around in order to pull him over.

Approaching the intersection with Tualatin Valley Highway at over 90 mph and speeding up, the DA's office said, Rodriguez ran a red light just as another WCSO deputy entered the intersection with his emergency lights on.

Speeding through the intersection, Rodriguez slammed into the driver's side of the Washington County patrol SUV occupied by Deputy Michael Trotter. After the violent crash, three of the Southridge students, including Rodriguez, were hospitalized in critical condition. Matthew Amaya, 17, and Juan Pacheco Aguilera, 16, did not survive the crash.

Rodriguez was airlifted to the hospital, where toxicology tests showed a blood alcohol level of .18%.

Hospitalized with critical injuries, Deputy Trotter was in the hospital for six weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Nearly nine months after the crash, Trotter was still dealing with excruciating pain and limited mobility.

"Had some big milestones the last couple of recent months," Deputy Trotter said. My sciatic nerve was damaged in the crash. It was crushed. I lost a lot of function in my left leg. I've regained a lot of function in my left leg now. I still have no function in my left foot really and need to wear a brace to walk around."

After being hospitalized for a month, Rodriguez was discharged and booked into jail on 12 counts, including charges of manslaughter, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He initially pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Friday, nearly a year following his arrest, Rodriguez reappeared in Washington County court to change his plea. He pleaded guilty on two counts of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault, in addition to a DUII charge.

Judge Brandon Thompson sentenced Rodriguez to 25 years in prison under Ballot Measure 11. Thompson called the case "a tragedy that was utterly avoidable."

"I think it's reasonable for the damage he's done to numerous families," Deputy Trotter said.

Standing in the courtroom, Rodriguez delivered a tearful, meandering statement to the families of his victims.

"I don't know why God saved me ... if I had a choice I'd give my life for them," he said. "It's not fair I get to sit here and talk to my family and express emotions with them ... I took away your sons; beautiful people, loveable people ... I wish there was more I could do for you guys, for them."