WSU students share thoughts on Moscow murder suspect's arrest after returning from winter break

"It's been extremely hectic and kind of scary, especially with the fact that he actually lived next door to me on the neighboring property," WSU Senior Megan House said.



House felt uneasy after learning the news about the suspect. But, she is reassured knowing he is now in custody and that fellow students seem to be looking out for one another.



"I definitely do feel a lot safer, House said. "People are looking out for you all the time."



KREM 2 asked Pullman and WSU PD to comment on their knowledge of the suspect prior to his arrest. Bu,t because the agencies fall under the Idaho judge's non-dissemination order, they cannot discuss this.



But, WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins told me student safety was always made a top priority.



"Whenever there's a situation like that, an unknown suspect, there's really any possibility," Jenkins said. "So, we always plan and take that into account and do our best to provide as much resources and safety we can."



Some of those resources include a free walking service with WSU Cadets in the evening hours on campus. The service wasn't heavily used early last semester. But, Chief Jenkins says he did see an uptick in the months following the murders in Moscow.



WSU Cadet Captain Michael Maddux, a student at WSU, is glad he can help fellow students feel safe on campus.



"Being able to help my peers feel safe is amazing," Maddux said. "It's an amazing feeling. I get to use my training and experience I've developed in this program."