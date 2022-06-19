Man killed by hit-and-run driver while changing flat tire on I-205

Jerry Bolland, of Idaho, was struck and killed on the morning of June 2. The Washington State Patrol is searching for the driver who hit him.

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — Lori Bolland Embree will never get over the sudden death of Jerry Bolland. Lori considered the 42-year-old a brother.

"I'm biologically his aunt, but my parents adopted him when he was 3 years old and he called me his sister," Lori said.

In the early morning hours of June 2, Jerry was driving from his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Forks, Wash., when he got a flat tire on I-205 northbound near the Northeast 134th Street exit.

Authorities said Jerry was changing the tire on his 1998 Pontiac Bonneville when he was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

"The people who came upon him said he was conscious and speaking," Lori said.

Unfortunately, Jerry's injuries were too serious and he died at the hospital. Lori recalled receiving the news hours later.

"I personally started screaming, which probably isn't the best response to have, but it is what it is," she said.

Lori doesn't believe there's any way the driver who hit Jerry did not realize it. What she does know is that Jerry of all people did not deserve this fate.

"He was a loveable human being and incredibly kind to a fault," Lori said.

Those traits are among the reasons this Father's Day was difficult for Jerry's seven kids. They and the rest of the family are hoping for justice for Jerry.

"It's not about revenge," Lori said. "It's about resolution and peace. Peace for everybody, everybody involved."