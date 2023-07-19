Woodburn police seeking two suspects in assault at gas station

The suspects are believed to be associated with a grey or silver Audi hatchback-style car, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

WOODBURN, Ore. — The Woodburn Police Department is looking for two suspects who attacked a person during an altercation back in April.

On April 29, around 1:30 a.m. WPD responded to reports of a fight at a Woodburn Chevron Gas Station at 993 Lawson Avenue in which a knife was utilized.

According to WPD, one of the suspects caused minor injuries to one of the victims who was treated at the Chevron gas location.

The first suspect is described as being a Hispanic male between the age of 20-25 years old, standing 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Coach t-shirt, black Nike fanny pack, and a black Raiders hat.

The second suspect is described as being a Hispanic male with a black goatee between the age of 20-26 years old, standing 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and last seen wearing a black Streetwise t-shirt, a black Mariners hat with a large "M", and sunglasses.

They both took off before police arrived and are believed to be associated with a grey or silver Audi hatchback-style car.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects are asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and reference case #23-5110.

