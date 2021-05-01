x
Do you recognize this man? Woodburn police seek help identifying porch thief

Police released a Ring video of the suspect stealing packages from a Woodburn home on Monday afternoon.
WOODBURN, Ore. — The Woodburn Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a porch thief accused of stealing packages from a home located in the 1100 block of Hardcastle Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The police released a Ring video of the suspect.

Police said the suspect is a man, 20 to 30 years old, between 5-foot-4 and 5-6 with a thin build. Police say he was last seen wearing wearing a dark brown jacket with a black hood and black shoulders. He's also wearing black jeans and riding a black BMX bike.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Woodburn police at 503-982-2345.

