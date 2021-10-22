Detectives seek tips after woman's body found in rural Washington County

Jessica Hart's remains were found about five miles north of Banks.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking for tips from the public after deputies responded to a report of a body found in a rural area about five miles north of Banks.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the area of Northwest Sellers Road and Northwest Linklater Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. WCSO said evidence led them to believe the death was suspicious and had occurred at least two weeks prior.

Initially, detectives were not able to identify the body. The Oregon State Crime Lab later identified the remains as those of 42-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Hart. Results of an autopsy have not been released while the investigation continues.

Officials described Hart as a white woman, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. She was wearing a camouflage hat, sweater and stretch pants, as well as black Skechers sneakers. WCSO said Hart had been driving a black 2006 Saab 9-3 convertible, which was recently spray-painted white except for the black top. Detectives have recovered the vehicle.