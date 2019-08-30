PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified a woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound early Friday morning in a Southeast Portland home.

A medical examiner determined the manner of death for 19-year-old Logan Nettleton was homicide, Portland police said on Saturday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Southeast 174th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Officers found Nettleton and a man were shot. Nettleton was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Logan Nettleton

Family

A young child was also found in the home. The child was not harmed, police said.

Officers searched the area for one or more suspects but found no one.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033.