PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who police said was making threats that prompted the closure Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland has been taken into custody.

The woman was inside a Chase Bank in the 800 block of Southwest 6th Avenue. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded. The Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit also responded due to the nature of the threats, Portland police said.

Officers also evacuated nearby businesses and residences. The three blocks in and around Pioneer Courthouse Square are closed. TriMet said all MAX lines are disrupted due to the situation.

Police said they will clear the perimeter soon.