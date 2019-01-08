PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman whose alleged bomb threats prompted the closure of Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland Wednesday has been arrested.

At around 6:00 p.m. officers took 44-year-old Deborah L. Uhl into custody inside a Chase Bank in the 800 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.

Six blocks in and around Pioneer Courthouse Square were closed during the standoff, which lasted about an hour. Nearby businesses and residences were evacuated.

The Portland Police's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded, as did the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit.

No one was injured.

Uhl was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with False Report, Trespass II and Disorderly Conduct II.

Deborah L. Uhl

Multnomah County Jail

Lt. Tina Jones, spokeswoman for Portland police, said a sweep of the area found no explosive device.

TriMet MAX service was disrupted but has since resumed.