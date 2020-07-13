Woman suspected of stabbing her mother to death in SE Portland

Police officers responded to a welfare check call on Friday morning near Southeast Foster Road and 162nd Avenue. They found Nadezhda Volobuev dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Friday after stabbing her 61-year-old mother to death in Southeast Portland, police said.

Angelina Volobuev faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police officers responded to a welfare check call on Friday morning near Southeast Foster Road and 162nd Avenue where Nadezhda Volobuev was found dead.

Angelina Volobuev was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail the same day.

The state medical examiner’s office said Nadezhda Volobuev’s cause of death was stabbing and the manner of death was homicide.

Police did not release any details about what led to the stabbing.