x
Skip Navigation

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

crime

Woman suspected of stabbing her mother to death in SE Portland

Police officers responded to a welfare check call on Friday morning near Southeast Foster Road and 162nd Avenue. They found Nadezhda Volobuev dead.
Credit: Multnomah Co. jail
Angelina Volobuev

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Friday after stabbing her 61-year-old mother to death in Southeast Portland, police said.

Angelina Volobuev faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police officers responded to a welfare check call on Friday morning near Southeast Foster Road and 162nd Avenue where Nadezhda Volobuev was found dead.

Credit: Portland police
Nadezhda Volobuev

Angelina Volobuev was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail the same day.

The state medical examiner’s office said Nadezhda Volobuev’s cause of death was stabbing and the manner of death was homicide.

Police did not release any details about what led to the stabbing.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

MORE: Violent month in Portland continues with teen girl gunned down in broad daylight

MORE: Police identify 19-year-old man killed in Southeast Portland shooting