Woman stabbed multiple times in Beaverton; ex-husband arrested for attempted murder

The man was arrested three hours later at a rest area off Highway 84 near Hermiston, almost 200 miles away from where the stabbing occurred.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday after his ex-wife was stabbed in Beaverton, police said.

The suspect, Alfonza Terrell Merritt, is accused of stabbing his ex-wife, Julie Ann Frazier-Merritt, multiple times at the Springbrook Apartments in Beaverton. He reportedly fled the scene after a neighbor with a gun confronted him, police said, and was arrested about three hours later at a rest area off Highway 84 near Hermiston, nearly 200 miles from Beaverton.

Officers responded at 9:43 a.m. Sunday and found Frazier-Merritt lying in the grass outside of the apartment complex. She had been stabbed multiple times. Before she was taken to the hospital, she told officers her ex-husband had attacked her and said she had a restraining order against him. She's currently in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses gave officers details about the car the suspect was driving and Beaverton police notified other law enforcement agencies in the area and began to search for him. Three hours later, he was taken into custody at the rest area near Hermiston.

Merritt is being held at the Umatilla County Jail and faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

