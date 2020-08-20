Woman shot while driving on Interstate 5 near Medford

The woman was driving northbound on Interstate 5 in Jackson County when she was hit by a bullet. Police said it may be connected to other shootings along I-5.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A woman was shot while she was driving on Interstate 5 northbound in Jackson County on Wednesday night, according to Oregon State Police.

The woman was shot at about 9:45 p.m. just north of Central Point.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

OSP said in a press release on Thursday that the shooting could be linked to previous shootings reported along I-5 beginning in late May.