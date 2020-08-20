x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Crime

Woman shot while driving on Interstate 5 near Medford

The woman was driving northbound on Interstate 5 in Jackson County when she was hit by a bullet. Police said it may be connected to other shootings along I-5.
Credit: Google Maps

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A woman was shot while she was driving on Interstate 5 northbound in Jackson County on Wednesday night, according to Oregon State Police.

The woman was shot at about 9:45 p.m. just north of Central Point.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released. 

OSP said in a press release on Thursday that the shooting could be linked to previous shootings reported along I-5 beginning in late May.

Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone with information on Wednesday night’s shooting or any of the previous shootings is asked to call the OSP Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 and refer to case #SP20-235168.

Related Articles