PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 119th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street around 4:15 a.m. and found a woman who'd been shot in the leg. They applied two tourniquets to the leg, and she taken to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Police closed Northeast 119th Avenue north of Halsey Street during the investigation.

Officers also responded to a report that shots had been fired in the 800 block of Southeast 73rd Avenue at 4:01 a.m. There was evidence of gunfire in that area, and police are investigating if the two incidents are connected. Police closed Southeast 73rd Avenue during the investigation.

Police have no suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Portland police non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333.