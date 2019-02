HILLSBORO, Ore. — A woman was shot in Hillsboro on Sunday afternoon and police are looking for a person of interest.

Hillsboro police are seeking 61-year-old Fidencio Diaz-Eguiza in connection with the shooting. Diaz-Eguiza was described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The woman who was shot taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Southeast Tumblestone Drive.