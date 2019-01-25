BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton woman pleaded guilty to the killing her 74-year-old neighbor on Wednesday, according to Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Maria Lucille Meisner was sentenced to a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years for assisting Celia Schwab in the murder of Kathryn Breen, according to the district attorney.

Washington County Jail

In December 2016, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Breen’s apartment. Breen was found unresponsive with severe burns covering most of her body. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries a month later.

Police arrested Meisner and Celia Schwab, Breen’s unlicensed caretaker.

Schwab had stolen a large amount of money from Breen’s accounts and had persuaded Meisner to help burn Breen alive, according to investigators. They believe it was Schwab’s effort to put an end to her caretaking.

Schwab was charged with murder, but died from natural causes in September 2017 while the case was pending, according to court documents.

“It was a gruesome betrayal of trust for the defendants to burn an elderly woman alive,” said Deputy District Attorney Mark Richman. “This fact was made worse in that the victim lingered with serious burns for a month before she died. We appreciate that Ms. Meisner has stepped forward to take responsibility for her actions. The life sentence with a 25-year minimum offers the community security against similar acts from her in the future.”

Meisner serve her sentence immediately.