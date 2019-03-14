PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the two people accused of running down and killing a black teenager in Gresham in 2016 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The attorney for Colleen Hunt, 37, confirmed she pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for her role in the death of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce.

Larnell Bruce

Hunt was previously charged with murder, hit-and-run, and intimidation, the latter being a hate crime. She will not be convicted of those charges.

Investigators said Hunt was a passenger in a Jeep driven by 40-year-old Russell Courtier when Courtier drove up onto a sidewalk and intentionally ran over Bruce. The hit-and-run followed a fight in the parking lot of a nearby 7-Eleven store. Prosecutors said Hunt egged Courtier on, yelling, "Get him baby," and, "Run him over," during the incident.

Background: Hate crime trial begins for couple accused in Gresham hit-and-run murder

Russell Courtier, 40, and Colleen Hunt, 37, are charged with murder, hit-and-run and intimidation, which is a hate crime.

KGW

Hunt's sentencing is slated for March 19 at 9:30 a.m.

While Hunt's guilty plea brings an end to her trial, Courtier's trial continues. Courtier is allegedly connected to a white supremacist prison gang in Oregon.

RELATED: Black man's accused killer has ties to racist prison gang