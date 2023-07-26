Police: Woman found dead following shooting in Southeast Portland

Officers responded to the shooting near Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street. No one has been arrested in the case.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A woman was shot and killed following a shooting in Southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street at 5:31 p.m. PPB said officers found a victim, a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite First Responders performing lifesaving efforts the victim died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

During the investigation, police closed Southeast 111th Avenue between Southeast Steele and Southeast Foster Road. Southeast Harold Street is also closed between Southeast 109th Avenue and Southeast 115th Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768, or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and reference case number 23-196128.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here