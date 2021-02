Police identified the victim as Karen McClure of Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 60-year-old woman died in a suspected hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Monday identified the victim as Karen McClure of Portland.

McClure was struck by a vehicle just before 7 p.m. near Southeast Stark Street and 136th Avenue. She died at the scene.

The driver and vehicle were gone by the time officers arrived. PPB said no suspect description was available.