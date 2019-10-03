PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died after a drunk driver crashed a stolen car into a power pole in Southeast Portland and fled the scene late Saturday night, police said.

Police identified the woman Monday as 19-year-old Heaven Leigh Mathews.

The suspect, 26-year-old Adam Alexander Valle, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

A police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, a Subaru Legacy, in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 124th Avenue at about 11:01 p.m. Saturday.

Valle refused to stop, fled from police, and then crashed into a pole in the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue. He ran away on foot, but was found by officers about a block away and arrested. Valle suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Adam Alexander Valle

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Traffic was closed and there was a power outage in the area for several hours. While investigators were processing the scene, another drunk driver drove past the crime scene tape and nearly into the physical crime scene. Police arrested the person for DUII.

Police said this is the seventh fatal crash in Portland this year.