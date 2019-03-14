HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County woman was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for plotting to kill her estranged ex-husband.

The investigation into Tanya Roxanna Schmalz began in November 2018 when a friend said Schmalz had talked about killing the man. Investigators found the friend’s report to be credible and got a court order allowing the friend to wear a body wire. The friend then captured Schmalz on tape discussing the planned murder, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Schmalz’s plan was to spray a can of Rush, a substance known to have a disorienting effect, on her ex-husband’s face then inject him with a syringe of cold insulin, the district attorney’s office said. Schmalz believed the substances would kill the man.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned Schmalz made a similar attempt to kill her ex-husband in 2016. In that attempt, Schmalz laced a bottle of alcohol with an unknown substance and gave it to him, the district attorney’s office said. The man was found by Hillsboro police wandering incoherently in and out of traffic. He was taken to a hospital.

In addition to her prison sentence, Schmalz was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.