Man arrested after woman found dead inside West Linn apartment

Before officers found the woman's body, the man told police that he'd had an argument with his wife and thought she might be dead.

WEST LINN, Ore. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after officers found a woman dead inside an apartment, the West Linn Police Department reported.

The man, who was contacted by police at a gas station, told officers he had an argument with his wife and thought she might be dead and then gave them information that led them to the apartment where the woman's body was found.

Officers responded to a Chevron gas station on 8th Court in West Linn on Tuesday around 9:41 p.m. They spoke to the man, 70, who told them about the argument with his wife and that he thought she was dead.

Based off information the man told officers, they responded to the Cascade Summit Apartment Homes complex on Horizon Drive in West Linn, about 1.5 miles north of the gas station, where they found a 45-year-old woman dead inside an apartment.

West Linn police said they don't believe there's any danger to the public. They said they're not releasing the names of the man or woman until family has been notified. Police have not confirmed that the man and woman were married.

Police did not say if the man was booked into jail or provide any information about whether he is facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing. West Linn police are being assisted by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and District Attorney's Office.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here