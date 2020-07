Police were called to a reported disturbance at a home near the intersection of Southeast 99th Avenue and Oak Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officers found a woman dead in a Southeast Portland home Sunday morning and arrested a man for murder.

Officers found a woman’s body and arrested 54-year-old Todd Carr.

Carr faces one count of second-degree murder. Police took him to the Multnomah County jail.