PORTLAND, Ore. – A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in North Portland.

At around 3:15 p.m. Friday, a community member in the 5300 block of North Lombard Street told Portland police officers about a possible murder in the area.

Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Dallas Boyd dead. Detectives believe Boyd was murdered, according to Portland police. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died of homicidal violence.

The suspect, 58-year-old Terry Hickman, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a murder charge.

Terry Hickman

Portland police

Police do not believe the community is in danger.

No other details about the case were released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

