PORTLAND, Ore. — A dead body was spotted in a car after Portland police made a traffic stop at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Street on Monday night.

The body was that of an adult woman, who the medical examiner says died of homicidal violence, according to police. The woman has not yet been identified.

The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Timothy J. Mackley, was taken into custody without incident following the traffic stop. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder.

Anyone with information should email or call Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.

