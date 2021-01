Portland police said homicide detectives are investigating.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officers responding to a report of shots fired in North Portland found a woman dead early Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

The woman was found in the area of North Buchanan Avenue and Fessenden Street just after 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics confirmed the woman was dead. Her name has not been released.

Police have not released any details about a suspect.