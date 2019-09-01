SALEM, Oregon — A woman faces a murder charge after police said she shot and killed her boyfriend in a Salem home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at a home on Polo Ct. SE just before 1 p.m. They found 24-year-old April Gamblin, who was wounded. She directed officers inside the home, where they found the body of 32-year-old Joshua Tate.

An autopsy confirmed that Tate died of a gunshot wound.

Gamblin suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. She was taken to a hospital and later to the Marion County Jail.

Police said Tate and Gamblin had been in a relationship for several years.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.