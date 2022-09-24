Police find woman shot to death in Northwest Portland neighborhood

Portland police responded to a call at Wallace Park late Friday night and found a woman who had been shot. No suspects have been arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police launched an investigation late Friday night after a woman was found shot and killed in a Northwest Portland neighborhood.

On Sept. 23, Police responded to a call at Wallace Park near Chapman Elementary at about 11:12 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival police found a woman who had been shot. Paramedics on scene treated the woman but she later died at the scene, according to a police report.

No arrest have been made at this time. Officers shut down Northwest 25th Avenue from Northwest Raleigh Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street.

The victim's name will be released after family members have been notified, police said.

Police is asking anyone with information about this shooting to please contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119.