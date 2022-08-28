Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man on suspicion of murder after finding a woman dead in Southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a disturbance call just after 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Division Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead from an apparent homicide.
During the investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Police indicated that this was a domestic violence incident.
The woman's name will be released after her family has been notified and a medical examiner determines her cause of death, police said.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457, or Detective Erik Kammerer at erik.kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov.
