1 woman dead after being shot inside Hillsboro bar

The Hillsboro Police Department are looking for the shooter who was in a group of four people who were asked to leave the bar early Sunday morning.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One woman was killed in a shooting in Hillsboro early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at Kim's Red Rose bar on Southwest Oak Street near Tualatin Valley Highway..

Officers found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot and killed inside the bar when they arrived at the scene. No arrests have been made.

According to Hillsboro Police, it was initially reported that someone had shot the woman and drove off. Officers believe one person from a group of four who were asked to leave the establishment is responsible due to evidence left behind. Additional shots were also fired outside the bar.

Detectives believe that at least one vehicle in the parking lot was damaged by the gunshots and are asking anyone who parked in the lot to check their car.

Detectives from both the Hillsboro Police Department and Washington County Major Crimes Team are leading the investigation.

Detectives are looking for any information on the group of four who were asked to leave. Anyone who has information about this case or was at the bar during the incident is asked to please contact Detective Pat LaMonica at 503-681-6175.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

