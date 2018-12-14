OREGON CITY, Ore — A 37-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Oregon City on Wednesday night. Police is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect.

The crash was reported at 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Molalla Avenue and Gaffney Lane.

Witnesses said the driver continued southbound on Molalla Avenue after hitting the woman, according to Oregon City Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored, possibly black, van or SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash or knows who the suspect is should call Oregon City Police at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 18-033281.