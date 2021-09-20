'I just want him caught': Portland woman punched after confronting suspected thief

The victim said she saw the suspect steal things off her neighbors' porches before telling him to leave.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman said she was assaulted after telling a stranger to stay off her neighbors’ porches.

Police responded to Southeast 19th Avenue near Southeast Bybee Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Neighbor Anna Fischer said she noticed a man trespassing onto her neighbors’ porches and taking things. She went outside and confronted the man from across the street.

“I shouted at him, ‘You need to get out of here, you don't live here, you need to go,’” said Fischer. “He grunted and postured at me and proceeded to go on to the next neighbor's porch.”

Fischer said she continued to yell at the man, ordering him to leave before he punched her in the jaw.

“He dropped his stuff on the yard and came across the street and got about 8 feet away and I said, ‘You need to back off.’ He paused for a moment and just clocked me.”

Neighbors helped Fischer and called police. Officers showed up within two minutes but couldn’t find the suspect. As the suspect ran away, Fischer said he fooled neighbors who asked him why police were there.

“[The suspect] had the wherewithal to say, ‘A man hit a woman and he kept running,’ and it was him who had hit me.”

A neighbor captured video of the suspect on their doorbell camera. Police collected the video other items as evidence. At this time they haven’t found or identified the suspect.

“I just want him caught,” said Fischer. “I don't want him to hurt anybody else.”